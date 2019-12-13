Going behind the scenes at McLaren with Sky VIP

McLaren have had plenty of reasons to celebrate in the wake of their most competitive season for several years and, on the eve of Christmas, the team opened their doors to bring some festive cheer to some lucky F1 fans.

At an event organised for Sky VIP and Virgin Radio competition winners, the guests were given behind-the-scenes tours of the impressive McLaren Technology Centre.

And Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes, David Croft and Johnny Herbert were on hand to meet the winners and talk Formula 1.

McLaren finished this year fourth in the Constructors' Championship for their best finish since 2012, with their revitalised season capped by Carlos Sainz's podium finish in Brazil last month.

"Before the start of last year, you couldn't really see it [a 2019 podium]," Croft told Sky Sports News. "But such was the turnaround of the team and the consistent form they showed as very much the 'best of the rest' it wasn't a surprise, albeit in a fortuitous way, that McLaren were finally back on the podium after 2,072 days away.

"They brought in Andreas Seidl. One man doesn't make all the difference, but he made a difference by putting a structure in place and empowering the talent that is all over the McLaren Technology Centre to go and excel and succeed.

"Bit by bit, the confidence is coming back at the team, the results are coming with it as well, and it's just great to see."