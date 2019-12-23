F1 2019: The end of season awards

2:19 A brief look at back at some of the highs and lows from a memorable 2019 Formula 1 season A brief look at back at some of the highs and lows from a memorable 2019 Formula 1 season

From great races and battles, to controversy and laughs: Picking out some of the most memorable moments from the year in F1.

Rookie of the year: Alex Albon made a remarkable step-up to Red Bull, and George Russell dominated his team-mate at Williams - but McLaren's Lando Norris was consistently quick all year.

Race of the year: Rain. Crashes. Drama. An unlikely podium. The German GP had it all. Austria, Silverstone and Brazil were also epics deserving of a mention.

We present...



Formula One on Ice❄️�� pic.twitter.com/PTMGmIu5xT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 31, 2019

Driver of the year: Lewis Hamilton continued what seems to be an unstoppable march towards F1 records with another nigh-on faultless year. Max Verstappen also deserves credit for his best-ever season, one that hinted he will be Hamilton's main rival until his retirement.

Strangest crash(es) of the year: Baku hosted them both. Daniel Ricciardo reversing into Daniil Kvyat in the race was bizarre - but that was nothing compared to the recovery truck hitting a bridge earlier in the weekend. Only in F1...

1:22 There was a bizarre incident involving Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat at Turn Three during the Azerbaijan GP There was a bizarre incident involving Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat at Turn Three during the Azerbaijan GP

1:32 Watch as the recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit Watch as the recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit

Job swap of the year: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi. Greatness meets greatness.

Optimistic statement of the year: "We're looking forward to taking on Red Bull - both on and off the track." Haas' new title sponsor Rich Energy - and their owner William Storey - had big hopes at the start of the season. Haas finished F1 2019 in ninth. Rich Energy are no longer their sponsors.

Late arrival of the year: Williams missing the start of pre-season testing wasn't a good look. Neither was their year as a whole, actually.

Controversy of the year: Sebastian Vettel's race-losing penalty in Canada, and subsequent post-race antics.

1:10 In thoroughly entertaining post-race scenes, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel swapped over the parc-ferme position boards after being demoted due to a time penalty In thoroughly entertaining post-race scenes, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel swapped over the parc-ferme position boards after being demoted due to a time penalty

Bromance of the year: Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. Chilli and milk, McLaren's perfect combination.

Long wait of the year: Max Verstappen's race win in Austria wasn't confirmed until around 8pm local time. Charles Leclerc wasn't happy.

Wheel-to-wheel battle of the year: The scrap mentioned above was intense (as was Max vs Leclerc in Silverstone) but Hamilton vs Verstappen was truly blockbuster - particularly in Hungary.

Facial hair of the year: Mansell-esque from Seb.

Team radio of the year: Pierre Gasly. Who knows what he said, but he was certainly happy after a remarkable second place in Brazil.

Inevitable collision of the year: We had to wait to the penultimate race of the season, but a crash between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc was always going to happen.

1:39 The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide with each other at the Brazilian GP The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide with each other at the Brazilian GP

Signing of the season: Are we allowed to say Jenson Button? If not, we'll go for Carlos Sainz, with an honourable mention to Charles Leclerc.

Home race disaster of the year: A one-off livery, old-school uniforms - but Germany was a miserable race for Mercedes.

SkyPad of the year: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in Singapore. The former team-mates also made us chuckle in the media pen!

🗣“Do you miss each other?" "Nah I never liked the guy”😂@danielricciardo and @Max33Verstappen causing trouble in the media pen...



A hilarious moment and a slightly odd conversation between the two former teammates after qualifying! pic.twitter.com/SOUYarAG77 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 13, 2019

They're at it again! 😂@danielricciardo and @Max33Verstappen interview each other in the media pen after the #MexicoGP! 🇲🇽



The two former teammates never fail to entertain! pic.twitter.com/lKrNVdw9ZU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 27, 2019

FIA decision of the year: From Austria onwards, their more lenient approach to wheel-to-wheel racing - and the use of 'yellow cards' - led to many more exciting battles.

Intriguing quote of the year: Lewis Hamilton certainly hasn't ruled out a move to Ferrari for 2021. Also, just what is Valtteri Bottas' secret plan to beat Hamilton next season?

Mid-season step-up of the year: Alex Albon seamlessly adjusted to life at Red Bull. Compared to Pierre Gasly, anyway.

Celebration of the year: Charles Leclerc, in front of the Tifosi.

Press conference of the year: Lando Norris just couldn't stop laughing at Silverstone. Also, in terms of significance, don't forget the 2021 rules announcement - a Texas press conference which whet the appetite for F1's next major change.

"He's crying!!"@DanielRicciardo has made us all laugh over the years... and it was all too much to handle for @LandoNorris in today's press conference!



😂😂#SkyF1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/1wOUEyVLMn — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 11, 2019

Super Sunday of the year: Qualifying and the race in one day? Yes please, Japan.

Team of the year: Mercedes made history with a sixth consecutive clean sweep, so we can't really overlook them. But a rejuvenated McLaren also had a superb year.

Engine of the year: Renault and Honda made big improvements, but Ferrari has to be the winner here. If only the car could have backed that up.

Picture of the year: Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen's Silverstone crash.

Alternative race of the year: Charles Leclerc vs Sebastian Vettel, Formula Radio...

Alternative race of the year II: Kimi Raikkonen vs Sky F1 on Jet Skis. Bwoah.

Embarrassing mistake of the year: You may think we'd go for something on a Sunday here, but Lando Norris can't get away with this that easily.