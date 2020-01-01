Robert Kubica joins Alfa Romeo as reserve driver for F1 2020

Robert Kubica has joined Alfa Romeo as the team's reserve driver for the 2020 season.

The Pole, who made his F1 debut with the Swiss-based team in 2006 when known as BMW Sauber, arrives from Williams to provide back-up to race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kubica's arrival coincides with that of Polish petrol firm PKN Orlen, who have signed a deal to become the team's co-title sponsor.

The team will now officially be known as Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

"I am really happy to be starting this new chapter in my career as I join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN," said Kubica, who raced for Sauber for four seasons and won his sole F1 race with them in 2008.

"This team holds a special place in my heart and I am pleased to see some faces still here from my years in Hinwil.

"Time and circumstances are obviously different, but I am convinced that I will find the same determination and hunger to succeed. I am looking forward to helping Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN make the next step forward."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur added: "The exciting new partnership with PKN ORLEN is a statement of intent for both parties. It is proof of the ambition of our common project and of our desire to compete at the very top of Formula 1.

"PKN ORLEN support for excellence finds a perfect partner in our team. We are also delighted to welcome Robert back home and we cannot wait to start working with him."