Williams retain Jamie Chadwick as development driver

Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural female-only racing championship, the W Series

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will continue as development driver for Williams this year.

Chadwick, 21, winner of the inaugural female-only racing championship, the W Series, joined the British team's academy last May.

Williams, who last season finished rooted to the foot of the constructors' standings after scoring just one point, say Chadwick will increase her simulator programme.

She is also due to travel with the British team to a number of grands prix.

It is 44 years since a female driver, Italian Lella Lombardi, last took part in a Formula 1 race.

Chadwick, who will defend her W Series title when the championship gets underway later this year, said: "It has been a fantastic opportunity working with Williams in my role as development driver.

"The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team."

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series.

"Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done."