Lewis Hamilton: Kobe Bryant was 'one of our greats' in sport

F1's world champion says NBA icon was an "inspiration to so many including myself"; Drivers and teams pay respects to Bryant

Last Updated: 27/01/20 11:49am

Lewis Hamilton said the world of sport has lost "one of our greats" following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA great and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Hamilton posted a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon on social media.

"I just woke up to this devastating news and I'm so sad to hear that we lost one of our greats," said Hamilton.

"@kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I'm deeply saddened for his family and also for all the people around the world who looked up to him.

"May he, his daughter and the other passengers involved rest in peace."

Hamilton's sentiments and shock were shared by many others from around Formula 1, with numerous tributes to Bryant posted on Sunday.

