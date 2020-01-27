Lewis Hamilton: Kobe Bryant was 'one of our greats' in sport

Lewis Hamilton said the world of sport has lost "one of our greats" following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA great and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Hamilton posted a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon on social media.

"I just woke up to this devastating news and I'm so sad to hear that we lost one of our greats," said Hamilton.

"@kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I'm deeply saddened for his family and also for all the people around the world who looked up to him.

"May he, his daughter and the other passengers involved rest in peace."

Hamilton's sentiments and shock were shared by many others from around Formula 1, with numerous tributes to Bryant posted on Sunday.

Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen/athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and to all involved in this terrible accident 🙏🏽 #ripkobebryant pic.twitter.com/91Mt8qUa1c — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 26, 2020

A huge legend just left us...Rest in peace Kobe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4vnOFOZ1OA — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 26, 2020

A true sporting legend.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nlS7cNVFUU — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) January 26, 2020

A legend to his game. A sporting hero to many around the world 🏀



Our condolences are with Kobe Bryant’s family & friends. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/L5CfeU7O9j — SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) January 27, 2020