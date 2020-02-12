F1 2020 calendar: How Chinese GP postponement changes schedule

The postponement of April's Chinese GP due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the 2020 Formula 1 calendar now currently stands at 21 races.

F1 officials have said they will examine potential alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be only remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.

The Shanghai event had been scheduled for April 19 and so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days at rounds three and four - the new additions of Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same length as F1's usual summer break in August.

Twenty-one races ties F1's existing record from 2016, 2018 and 2019.