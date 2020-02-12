F1 News

F1 2020 calendar: How Chinese GP postponement changes schedule

The postponement of April's Chinese GP due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the 2020 Formula 1 calendar now currently stands at 21 races.

F1 officials have said they will examine potential alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be only remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.

The Shanghai event had been scheduled for April 19 and so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days at rounds three and four - the new additions of Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same length as F1's usual summer break in August.

Twenty-one races ties F1's existing record from 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The 2020 F1 race calendar

March 15 Australian GP - Melbourne
March 22 Bahrain GP - Sakhir
April 5 Vietnam GP - Hanoi
May 3 Dutch GP - Zandvoort*
May 10 Spanish GP - Barcelona
May 24 Monaco GP - Monaco
June 7 Azerbaijan GP - Baku
June 14 Canadian GP - Montreal
June 28 French GP - Paul Ricard
July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg
July 19 British GP - Silverstone
August 2 Hungarian GP - Budapest
August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps
September 6 Italian GP - Monza
September 20 Singapore GP - Marina Bay
September 27 Russian GP - Sochi
October 11 Japanese GP - Suzuka
October 25 United States GP - Austin
November 1 Mexico City GP - Mexico City
November 15 Brazilian GP - Interlagos
November 29 Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina
TBC Chinese GP - Shanghai

