F1 2020 calendar: How Chinese GP postponement changes schedule
The revised current 21-race schedule for F1 2020...
Last Updated: 12/02/20 1:48pm
The postponement of April's Chinese GP due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the 2020 Formula 1 calendar now currently stands at 21 races.
F1 officials have said they will examine potential alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be only remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.
The Shanghai event had been scheduled for April 19 and so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days at rounds three and four - the new additions of Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same length as F1's usual summer break in August.
Twenty-one races ties F1's existing record from 2016, 2018 and 2019.
The 2020 F1 race calendar
|March 15
|Australian GP - Melbourne
|March 22
|Bahrain GP - Sakhir
|April 5
|Vietnam GP - Hanoi
|May 3
|Dutch GP - Zandvoort*
|May 10
|Spanish GP - Barcelona
|May 24
|Monaco GP - Monaco
|June 7
|Azerbaijan GP - Baku
|June 14
|Canadian GP - Montreal
|June 28
|French GP - Paul Ricard
|July 5
|Austrian GP - Spielberg
|July 19
|British GP - Silverstone
|August 2
|Hungarian GP - Budapest
|August 30
|Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps
|September 6
|Italian GP - Monza
|September 20
|Singapore GP - Marina Bay
|September 27
|Russian GP - Sochi
|October 11
|Japanese GP - Suzuka
|October 25
|United States GP - Austin
|November 1
|Mexico City GP - Mexico City
|November 15
|Brazilian GP - Interlagos
|November 29
|Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina
|TBC
|Chinese GP - Shanghai