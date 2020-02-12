Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus as F1 seeks new date

3:00 Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater has the latest as Formula 1 postpone the Chinese Grand Prix following the outbreak of coronavirus. Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater has the latest as Formula 1 postpone the Chinese Grand Prix following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 2020 Chinese GP has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shanghai F1 race was scheduled to be the fourth race of the season, on April 19, but the FIA and Formula 1 have confirmed they will now look for an alternative date "should the situation improve".

As of Wednesday, there had been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with the death-toll having passed 1,100.

"As a result of continued health concerns and with the WHO declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans," a statement read.

"The FIA and F1 continue to work closely with the teams, promoter, CAMF and local authorities to monitor the situation.

"All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates later in the year should the situation improve."

Several sporting events in China have already been cancelled or postponed due to the virus, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships and a Formula E race in Sanya - both of which were due to take place in March.

"The Chinese Grand Prix has long been an important part of the F1 calendar with many passionate fans," the statement continued.

"The FIA F1 community looks forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wishes everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.

"The global situation regarding this virus will continue to be monitored by the FIA with regard to other motor sport events."

It is the first time since 2011 that a Formula 1 race has been postponed.

Chase Carey to Sky: 'Not easy to reschedule'

It will not be easy to find space in a packed calendar that will still number 21 rounds even without Shanghai.

It would likely have to be the second half of the season, although it would then potentially create a triple-header of races and a logistical nightmare for teams.

"Part of the challenge is that you don't really know the time-frame, so it's difficult to say what time works," F1 chief Chase Carey told Sky Sports News.

"Clearly we have a busy calendar so it's not easy to reschedule this late when we're only a month away from our first race."

Lewis Hamilton won last year's Chinese GP, which was F1's 1000th race

There had been fears that other events - particularly Vietnam, scheduled to take place on April 5 - may also be affected amid the coronavirus outbreak, although Carey added that he was hopeful of no further disruptions.

"The hope is that people will have a better handle on this pretty quickly," he told Craig Slater. "It emerged quite quickly, the cases outside China, really the district in China, are still limited in number.

"We're very aware of it and we will continue to monitor it and deal accordingly. Obviously safety for our fans and our teams, everybody in the sport, is first and foremost.

"So we'll be thoughtful and thorough and we are continuing to monitor and engage with the appropriate authorities and appropriate experts."

How the F1 calendar now stands

March 15 - Australian GP, Melbourne

March 22 - Bahrain GP, Sakhir

April 5 - Vietnam GP, Hanoi

May 3 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

May 10 - Spanish GP, Barcelona

May 24 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 7 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 14 - Canadian GP, Montreal

June 28 - French GP, Paul Ricard

July 5 - Austrian GP, Spielberg

July 19 - British GP, Silverstone

August 2 - Hungarian GP, Budapast

August 30 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6 - Italian GP, Monza

September 20 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

September 27 - Russian GP, Sochi

October 11 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

October 25 - United States GP, Austin

November 1 - Mexico City GP, Mexico City

November 15 - Brazilian GP, Interlagos

November 29 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

TBC - Chinese GP, Shanghai

FIA statement in full

"In view of the continued spread of novel coronavirus and after ongoing discussions with the CAMF and Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group, has officially requested that the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix be postponed.

"The FIA, together with the F1, have jointly decided to accept this official request from the promoter and postpone the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for 19 April.

"As a result of continued health concerns and with the WHO declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans.

"The FIA and F1 continue to work closely with the teams, promoter, CAMF and local authorities to monitor the situation. All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates later in the year should the situation improve.

"The Chinese Grand Prix has long been an important part of the F1 calendar with many passionate fans. The FIA F1 community looks forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wishes everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.

"The global situation regarding this virus will continue to be monitored by the FIA with regard to other motor sport events."