Red Bull-Honda's 2020 F1 car hailed as 'work of art' after track debut

Christian Horner described the marriage of Honda's 2020 engine with Red Bull's new RB16 chassis as a "work of art" after Max Verstappen completed a successful first outing with their latest car.

On Wednesday at Silverstone, Red Bull became the first team to run their new car on track in one of their designated 2020 filming days in which running is limited to 100km.

The team said Verstappen's day ran "without incident" ahead of the car's full debut at Barcelona testing next week.

"We had a great debut season with Honda and the partnership has only got stronger and stronger," said Horner, Red Bull's team boss

"It's been a really positive winter, and the effort that's gone in behind the scenes has been truly impressive. Further steps have been made on both the power unit and the chassis side.

"The integration of the power unit fully into the car now is a work of art - and it's nice to see it in what is now an iconic livery."

Verstappen was given the honour of giving the car its debut, with sights at Red Bull set firm on a challenge for the world championship in the forthcoming season.

"Of course, it's just a filming day but the important thing is getting the car running, finding out what it's like, discovering any minor issues - basically getting everything up to speed before we get to Barcelona," said Verstappen.

"Luckily, today everything went smoothly."