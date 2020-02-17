F1 2020's cars hitting the track in pre-testing shakedowns

Formula 1's new-for-2020 cars are already up and running, with three more teams conducting their shakedowns ahead of pre-season testing on Wednesday.

Fresh from revealing the first images of their car online on Monday morning, Williams have already made a stronger start to 2020 than last year by hitting the track on schedule with the new FW43.

Last year, the Grove team were forced to cancel their shakedown plans, and then missed the first two days of pre-season running, owing to delays in the production of the car.

Twelve months on, however, and race driver George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are each getting their first experiences of the FW43 on track.

Renault, meanwhile, last week had been forced to bat away suggestions at their car-less launch that they were behind with their own plans. However, their RS20 was also running for the first time at Barcelona on Monday, in darker testing livery.

Haas are the third team running at the Circuit de Catalunya, with the VF-20 breaking cover for the first time in the flesh.

Breaking cover!



The #VF20 takes to the track for the very first time 🤩#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/aaIuDyKPv8 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 17, 2020

The trio of teams followed five others who conducted filming days - when running is limited to 100km on demonstration tyres - across Europe last week.

Mercedes and Red Bull each completed successful debuts at Silverstone, while McLaren got the MCL35 up and running at Barcelona on Sunday.

5:04 As the car hits the track for the very first time at Silverstone, Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison explains what’s different about this year’s W11 F1 car. As the car hits the track for the very first time at Silverstone, Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison explains what’s different about this year’s W11 F1 car.

The new-look AlphaTauri headed to Italy, meanwhile, for the first run with their striking AT01 at Misano, while Alfa Romeo gave their C39 its track bow at Fiorano.