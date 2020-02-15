Ferrari's 'extreme' SF1000: What's new on their 2020 car?

Ferrari certainly stole the show in F1's launch week with their extravagant and entertaining unveiling, but just what did we find out about the centrepiece of that event - the new SF1000?

Joined by his commentary counterpart Carlo Vanzini from Sky Sports in Italy, Sky F1's David Croft takes a closer look at Ferrari's latest car and where the Scuderia's engineers have clearly looked to make improvements for 2020.

"What we know is that it's an all-new car," said Vanzini in the video above. "We will see a new [front] wing during the first part of the season. And we have a seen a rear which is so slim it's perfect for a Formula 1 car.

"What we know is that there is more downforce, we will have to check how fast it will be [on the straights]."

The big news from Ferrari during the winter was the new long-term deal given to Charles Leclerc, but what does this now mean for Sebastian Vettel in the final year of the German's present contract? And is Lewis Hamilton really on the 'list' of potential drivers to partner Leclerc in 2021?

Hit play on the video to watch Crofty and Carlo in discussion…

