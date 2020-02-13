F1 2020's new cars: Introducing the latest contenders

Formula 1 2020 is firmly up and running after most teams revealed their latest challengers across a jam-packed 'launch week'.

With world champions Mercedes, Alfa Romeo - in a one-off 'snakeskin' livery - and the renamed AlphaTauri breaking cover on Friday, just a handful of teams are left to show off at least a tease of their latest challengers.

What 2020 cars have we seen so far?

HAAS VF-20

For the second successive year, Haas were the first to release images of their contender for the new season even before F1's unofficial 'launch week' formally began. A return to the team's more familiar livery aside, little was given away in the digital images - but the early message from the team was certainly clear. 2020 must be better than 2019, when they slumped to ninth in the championship with a car that consistently misbehaved and mishandled on race day.

The need-to-know quote

"Undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn't." - Guenther Steiner

The need-to-watch video

0:42 Check out Haas' new VF-20 from all the angles after the US-owned team became the first to reveal a car for F1 2020 Check out Haas' new VF-20 from all the angles after the US-owned team became the first to reveal a car for F1 2020

FERRARI SF1000

So is this the Ferrari that delivers world title glory back to Italy? We won't know whether the SF1000 - named so to recognise the fact that F1's oldest team reach the 1,000 race milestone this year - joins the Maranello hall of fame for another nine months, but the team are confident they have worked hard to address the weakness that held back last year's model. Chasing downforce has been the chief target, with tighter packaging at the rear of the car noticeable on the launch-spec chassis. The car retains the weight-saving matte finish of its predecessor but, in good news for F1's traditionalists, the SF1000 features more of that famous Ferrari red.

The need-to-know quote

"It may look very similar to last year but, believe me, it is completely different." - Mattia Binotto

The need-to-watch video

4:49 Sky F1's UK and Italian commentary duo David Croft and Carlo Vanzini take a closer look at the SF1000 and the design philosophy behind it Sky F1's UK and Italian commentary duo David Croft and Carlo Vanzini take a closer look at the SF1000 and the design philosophy behind it

RED BULL RB16

The first car to hit the track, there is certainly heightened expectation around the second Red Bull-Honda car with the team optimistic of their first true title challenge of the hybrid era. There were no quirky launch-special livery reveals this time, with the RB16 simply revealed via studio images online before the team got straight on with running it for the first time at Silverstone. While it's true for all teams, Red Bull, in particular, tend to hold plenty of juicy developments back until deeper into pre-season.

The need-to-know quote

"The integration of the power unit fully into the car now is a work of art." - Christian Horner

The need-to-watch video

1:40 Max Verstappen took the brand-new RB16 for its first laps of an F1 circuit during Red Bull's filming day at Silverstone Max Verstappen took the brand-new RB16 for its first laps of an F1 circuit during Red Bull's filming day at Silverstone

MCLAREN MCL35

Perhaps the 2020 car presented so far with the most noticeable visual changes, the matte-finished MCL35 is the challenger McLaren hope will continue their revival. As noted by Carlos Sainz at the launch, the car is noticeably slimmer and sleeker - particularly the nosecone - as McLaren bid to iron out some of last year's weaknesses. The car is the first overseen by technical boss James Key, who now spearheads a revamped technical team. Will the MCL35 consolidate McLaren at the head of the midfield?

The need-to-know quote

"From the cockpit backwards, it's a very different approach to what we had before and that's really what the conceptual side of things was." - James Key

The need-to-watch video

1:42 Your first look at McLaren’s challenger for the 2020 Formula 1 season, the MCL35, which has been unveiled at the McLaren Technology Centre Your first look at McLaren’s challenger for the 2020 Formula 1 season, the MCL35, which has been unveiled at the McLaren Technology Centre

MERCEDES W11

How do you improve on perfection? Well, F1 teams will certainly tell you there is actually no such thing - even if the predecessor to the Mercedes W11, 2019's W10, won 15 of 21 races last year and became the team's sixth different double title winner. The events the world champions didn't win - and even some they did - were often weekends when they were hindered by either cooling or rivals', particularly Ferrari's, engine performance. Even sleeker and thinner than before, especially around the sidepods, can the best get even better in the final year of this rules era?

The need-to-know quote

"The regulations being so similar means that we actually have to be quite bold if we want the car to be competitive." - James Allison

5:04 As the car hits the track for the very first time at Silverstone, Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison explains what’s different about this year’s W11 F1 car As the car hits the track for the very first time at Silverstone, Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison explains what’s different about this year’s W11 F1 car

ALFA ROMEO C39

The snakeskin-themed livery may be a one-off, but the car running around Fiorano on Valentine's Day was indeed the real C39. The team, in their second year under the Alfa Romeo name, will be hoping that their form from the first half of 2019 will prove to be the norm through the whole season this time, after a tougher end to the last campaign. The car in its full race livery will be revealed on the morning of the first test.

When will we see the remaining cars?

On Monday, Williams will reveal their new FW43 in an online launch at 8am before Racing Point unveil their latest challenger at an event in Austria later in the day.

Renault only teased digital renderings of their new RS20 at their season kick-off in Paris and so the actual machine - decked out in what is set to be a darker livery for testing - will be revealed in the flesh of the morning of the first test on February 19.

The same is set to be true of Alfa Romeo, while Haas will also conduct an opening-morning photo call at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Watch all six days of F1 Testing live on Sky Sports F1 - for the very first time. Test One begins on February 19, with eight hours of daily track coverage underway from 8am. Subscribe to F1 on Sky Sports here.