Mercedes reveal new livery for F1 2020 as they add red to Silver

Mercedes have revealed their new look for the 2020 season, with the Silver Arrows adding a splash of red as they look to build on their F1 dominance.

The sport's six-time world champions unveiled the livery - on last year's car - at the announcement of new partners INEOS, whose logo is highlighted in red on the airbox and front wing.

Apart from those additions, the new design sticks to the silver, green and black theme which the team have used since their title streak started at the beginning of the hybrid era.

The new look kickstarts an exciting launch week for F1 teams and fans, and Mercedes will parade it when they launch their 2020 car with a track day at Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas drive the W11 for the first time.

Pre-season testing begins next week, on February 19, while the 2020 campaign starts on March 15 in Australia.

INEOS already has a wide sporting portfolio with sponsorship in sailing and cycling, among other sports, and have agreed a five-year deal with Mercedes.

"It is a very proud moment for us to welcome INEOS to Mercedes in their new capacity as principal partner," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the event at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

"The company's ambition, dynamism and entrepreneurial flair are a perfect fit for the spirit of Mercedes-AMG Petronas."

"Both companies share a restless desire to improve every day and a strong commitment to achieving the very best results. Our partnership will be defined by tackling great challenges together - on the race track, on water and on the stages of the Grand Tours - and we will be aiming to raise the bar in each of them."

Wolff also insisted that the new deal showed Mercedes were interested in staying in F1 for the "long term".

The team don't currently have a contract for 2021, but are in negotiations with F1's owners Liberty Media.