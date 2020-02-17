F1 Testing live: When and how to watch on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 is back - and every day of winter testing is being shown on Sky Sports F1 for the very first time.

Six days of running over two weeks from Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya begin on Wednesday morning with each test day featuring eight hours of live track action.

A shortened pre-season programme for 2020 makes the running in Spain more crucial than ever before the first race of the season in Australia on March 15.

Sky Sports will be there every step of the way with extensive coverage on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News and our digital platforms.

As well as on TV, Sky F1 subscribers can watch the live coverage on the Sky Sports App. The app and website will also feature rolling updates and video clips in the live blog.

For a one-off payment for non-subscribers, NOW TV passes can be bought for £9.98 a day, or £14.98 for a week pass, unlocking all 11 Sky Sports channels.

The live Testing action will be followed by a round-up show, The Story So Far, from 5pm as the Sky F1 team assess the day's events and speak to the drivers and team bosses at the heart of the action.

Test Two follows from February 26-28, also live on Sky Sports.

When to watch Test One on Sky Sports F1

Wednesday, February 19

7.55am-12pm: Day One, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day One, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Thursday, February 20

8am-12pm: Day Two, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day Two, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Friday, February 21

8am-12pm: Day Three, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day Three, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far