F1 2020 livery vote: Which team's new car looks best?

Although aesthetics are not everything when it comes to car design in Formula 1, teams are always still keen to create a challenger that is both fast and looks good.

All 10 cars for 2020 have now been revealed for pre-season testing - including Renault in special test livery - at Barcelona and so now is time to judge which team has created your favourite for the new season.

Is it is striking new looks from AlphaTauri or Williams? The new matte McLaren? Or perhaps it's the latest classic designs from one of Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull?

Cast your vote in the poll below and check back to find the latest results…

