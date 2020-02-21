Mercedes' DAS innovation won't be allowed under F1 2021 rules

7:03 In this ultimate guide, Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes’ DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team In this ultimate guide, Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes’ DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team

Mercedes' innovative moving steering wheel will only be able to be used in 2020 with the device already effectively outlawed by the 2021 regulations.

As rival teams consider whether or not to introduce their own DAS - Dual-Axis Steering - device for the forthcoming season after Mercedes shocked the sport with its introducion during Test One, it has been confirmed that such a device would not be allowed next year - when F1's rules are being overhauled.

F1's 2021 regulations were first published last October and Article 10.5 states that "the re-alignment of the steered wheels… must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the rotational position of a single steering wheel".

FIA race director Michael Masi told a press conference on Friday: "You have been very wise in noticing the change to the 2021 technical regulations.

3:35 Pirelli’s Head of F1 and racing Mario Isola gives Craig Slater an explanation as to how teams optimise their tyre set up and how DAS could change the approach Pirelli’s Head of F1 and racing Mario Isola gives Craig Slater an explanation as to how teams optimise their tyre set up and how DAS could change the approach

"We will see what teams can come up with, within those boundaries of what the regulations are written for in 2021."

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater reported from Barcelona: "The FIA knew about this system that Mercedes were developing. Mercedes liaised with them in its development to ensure that it would be legal this season.

"But this will be an innovation for one season only."