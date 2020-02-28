F1 Testing, Test Two Day Three AM: Daniel Ricciardo ahead for Renault

Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on a fast final morning of testing as the majority of the F1 grid revealed their 2020 pace.

After five days of keeping their cards close to their chests, seven teams posted their personal bests of the winter on Friday morning.

The fastest of those were Renault, quiet midfield runners before the final day, as Ricciardo set the pace with a 1:16.276 on C5 tyres, marginally quicker than Leclerc, who set Ferrari's best time, and Hamilton on the same compound.

The fastest laps of F1 Testing

Intriguingly, there was only half a tenth to split Leclerc in the Ferrari and Hamilton in the Mercedes, the standout team of 2020 so far.

Alexander Albon spun his Red Bull at Turn 12 on the final morning of testing in Barcelona and narrowly avoided beaching his car in the gravel.

Hamilton may not have matched Valtteri Bottas' week one time but still set his best of the test, and completed close to 100 laps in his final stint in the W11 before the season starts in Melbourne.

Bottas is replacing him this afternoon.

Sergio Perez's time was also impressive in the Racing Point, just three-tenths off the pace despite lapping on a tyre which was two 'steps' harder, the C3.

Carlos Sainz was fifth as McLaren also started to push a little harder, ahead of George Russell in the Williams.

The fastest laps of winter testing per team (12pm Day Six) Team Driver Test Day Tyre Time Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:15.732 Renault Daniel Ricciardo Day Six C5 (Softest) 1:16.276 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day Six C5 (Softest) 1:16.360 Racing Point Sergio Perez Day Six C3 (Softs) 1:16.658 McLaren Carlos Sainz Day Six C4 (2nd softest) 1:16.820 Williams George Russell Day Six C5 (Softest) 1:16.871 AlphaTauri Daniil Kvyat Day Six C4 (2nd softest) 1:16.914 Alfa Romeo Robert Kubica Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:16.942 Haas Romain Grosjean Day Six C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.037 Red Bull Max Verstappen Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:17.347

And despite finishing seventh and eighth, Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean also posted their teams' - AlphaTauri and Haas - fastest times of 2020.

Conspicuous by their absence at the top of the timesheets were Red Bull, with Alex Albon bottom and well over a second off the pace. Albon also had a spin into the gravel in the final hour.

There will therefore be plenty of focus on Max Verstappen this afternoon as wait and see whether Red Bull will join their rivals towards the top of the timesheets.

LUNCHTIME TIMESHEET

1. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:16.276. 65 laps, C5 tyres

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.084, 76 laps, C5 tyres

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +0.134, 90 laps, C5 tyres

4, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, +0.382, 43 laps, C3 tyres

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, +0.544, 65 laps, C4 tyres

6. George Russell, Williams, +0.595, 43 laps, C5 tyes

7. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, +0.638, 59 laps, C4 tyres

8. Romain Grosjean, Haas, +0.761, 86 laps, C4 tyres

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, +1.139, 62 laps, C5 tyres

10. Alex Albon, Red Bull, +1.527, 59 laps, C3 tyres