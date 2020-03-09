F1 on Sky Sports: All the ways to watch live with us in 2020

On the Sky F1 channel - the big-screen experience

The Sky Sports F1 channel is the home of every race live.

Each race weekend features three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix itself, plus a host of other live Sky F1 shows from the paddock. The channel also shows F2, F3 and the full IndyCar season too!

Sky F1 is the only place to see every race live in 2020.

Until March 26, new and existing Sky TV subscribers can upgrade to Sky Sports F1 for only £10 extra a month for 12 months.

And it is not just the main feed you receive on your Sky box.

Sky Q customers can access a host of extras - including Race Control.

In this multi-option experience, you can watch the main world feed side-by-side with on-board streams of drivers or the latest timing screen or an on-board mix. The interactive map allows you to watch key incidents from across the weekend at the different corners of that circuit. You can also check out the latest video clips, interviews and features.

Additionally, customers with Sky Q 1TB UHD and 2TB UHD boxes can watch in stunning Ultra HD with the UHD pack.

Race Control and the extra feeds is also available on Sky HD boxes via the Red Button.

On the Sky Sports App - on the move and in Race Control

Whether you just want to watch the live channel feed, or enjoy a more customised experience with a choice of on-boards and live timings, the Sky Sports App has you covered.

Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, plus the iPad, the Sky Sports App is free to download but only Sky F1 subscribers can access the live feed and Race Control. It also includes rolling video clips of the latest incidents and action, driver interviews and the best Sky F1 features.

The live channel is also available on the Sky Go app.

On NOW TV - how non-subscribers can watch live too

Whether it be a day pass, a week pass or a month pass, Sky Sports F1 can be enjoyed by non-subscribers too via NOW TV Sports passes with prices starting from £9.98. No contract required.

NOW TV is available on a huge number of devices - including mobiles, online and the NOW TV Smart Stick - with users able to watch live straight away after purchasing a pass. A Sky Sports pass unlocks all 11 Sky Sports channels for the purchased period.

And that's not all.

In a special offer that runs to April 1, you can watch the whole season and save over 35 per cent when you buy a NOW TV F1 Season Ticket for a one-off payment just £198