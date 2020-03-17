McLaren driver Carlos Sainz in self-isolation despite negative coronavirus test

Carlos Sainz took over from Fernando Alonso at McLaren after he retired from F1

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz will remain in self-isolation after returning from the cancelled Australian Grand Prix, despite his test for coronavirus coming back negative.

The opening race of the new F1 season in Melbourne was called off after a member of Sainz's team tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is recovering, while 14 of his colleagues remain in self-isolation at the team's hotel.

💪🏼 Be responsible and stay positive these days!#StayAtHome https://t.co/YRlgN7j92B



I also wanted to send positive vibes to @McLarenF1 team & all the members that stayed in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/zDWcXDC6Lt — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

Sainz, 25, posted a video from his home in Madrid, saying: "At the moment I feel perfectly fine, but as you are aware that doesn't necessarily mean that I am not infected or that I can't develop the symptoms going forward.

"It's been a busy few days trying to organise my life since then. Obviously, I'm a bit bored.

0:57 Lewis Hamilton practised his surfing as he found another way to reach new heights following the delay to the Formula One season Lewis Hamilton practised his surfing as he found another way to reach new heights following the delay to the Formula One season

"But at the same time I am trying to do some sport, I'm trying to keep myself busy and do the kind of things that I would never do because of so much travelling."

Sainz later posted an updated message on social media, confirming he has tested negative for coronavirus.

🦠 NEGATIVE IN COVID-19

💪🏼 POSITIVE IN ATTITUDE

After what happened in Australia. I needed to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. In reality it won’t change much, because I will continue in quarantine. #Stayathome pic.twitter.com/lrhf4lP7tb — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

"NEGATIVE IN COVID-19 - POSITIVE IN ATTITUDE," he tweeted.

"After what happened in Australia. I needed to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. In reality it won't change much, because I will continue in quarantine. #Stayathome"

Click here for the latest on how coronavirus is affecting F1.