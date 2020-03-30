F1 News

Sky F1 Vodcast: Jenson Button, Martin Brundle, Karun Chandhok chat F1

Last Updated: 30/03/20 10:37pm
34:02
Simon Lazenby is joined by Jenson Button, Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok from their respective homes to chat F1 in the first-ever Sky F1 Vodcast!
What better way to spend time at home then talking about Formula 1?

So in the first-ever Sky F1 Vodcast, Simon Lazenby is joined by Jenson Button, Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok to do just that from their respective homes.

The quartet catch up on all the latest news around the sport during its enforced absence, what it means going forward, and plenty more besides:

Hit play on the free-to-view video above to hear about:

  • The latest for F1 with all races called off until June
  • When could the season start and what are the implications?
  • How F1's teams are joining the coronavirus fight
  • Martin, Jenson and Karun pick their top-five F1 drivers of all time
  • And just where does JB keep his F1 championship-winning trophy?

