Charles Leclerc and Ben Stokes confirmed for Sunday's Virtual GP

Five Formula 1 drivers - including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - will be racing in this weekend's Virtual GP on Sky Sports, with England cricket star Ben Stokes also joining what is set to be a bumper Esports grid.

Leclerc, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have all signed up for Sunday night's race, which is the second of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series following an entertaining debut Bahrain event.

Stokes, England's superstar cricket all-rounder, will also put his skills to the test online as he races for Red Bull against other celebrities and ex-F1 drivers, including Sky Sports F1's Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson.

The race, on the official 2019 F1 video game, will be live at 8pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday, while it will also be live streamed on our YouTube channel.

Virtual F1 racing: Time for Round Two

Chaos, crashes, and Johnny Herbert leapfrogging 15 other drivers to take the lead of the race. And that was just on the first lap of the Virtual Bahrain GP!

F1's official virtual debut was a storming success as experienced drivers went head-to-head against a grid filled with racing streamers and celebrities - including golfer Ian Poulter and One Direction's Liam Payne.

And the second race promises to be even more of a spectacle.

0:47 A look back at how the Virtual Bahrain GP started, featuring a storming start from Sky F1's Johnny Herbert A look back at how the Virtual Bahrain GP started, featuring a storming start from Sky F1's Johnny Herbert

It is taking place on Melbourne's Albert Park track - which was due to host the opening race of the F1 2020 season before it's late cancellation - on the weekend originally scheduled for the inaugural Vietnam GP in Hanoi.

The Vietnam circuit is currently not available on the game.

The event will start with a short qualifying where the grid order for the race will be determined, followed by a 28-lap race around Albert Park.

Who is taking part?

The five F1 drivers will be racing for their respective teams.

That means you'll see Leclerc, who enjoyed a superb debut season in red, in a Ferrari, Albon making his Esports debut in a Red Bull, Norris looking to make his mark again in a McLaren, and Russell and Latifi racing for Williams.

Judging by Leclerc's tweet (below), it also looks like his brother Arthur, a Ferrari junior, will be in action.

First Race of the year coming up this week-end ! I will do my first ever Virtual Race this week-end organised by @F1, and I like this line up 😘 @arthur_leclerc7 pic.twitter.com/6r5Fenzyil — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 2, 2020

Stokes, meanwhile, a Red Bull athlete, will be slotting in for Max Verstappen as Albon's team-mate. No pressure.

F1 say more names will be added "in the coming days".

The confirmed list so far:

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Ben Stokes, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Johnny Herbert (TBC)

Anthony Davidson (TBC)

Andre Heimgartner, Renault

Christian Lundgaard, Renault