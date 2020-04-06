Williams' George Russell, Nicholas Latifi take pay cut as some staff furloughed

Williams have become the second Formula 1 team to furlough some members of staff, while drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are taking 20 per cent pay cuts.

The Grove team have followed McLaren in putting sections of their workforce on temporary leave amid the coronavirus crisis, until the end of May.

Russell, Latifi and senior management will take pay cuts, meanwhile, from this month.

A Williams statement read: "These decisions have not been taken lightly, however our aim is to protect the jobs of our staff at Grove and ensuring they can return to full-time work when the situation allows."

McLaren announced their own cost-cutting measures last week, with sections of their workforce across the Group's three divisions also placed on a two-month furlough.

Remaining staff are taking pay cuts, including drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

F1's teams are officially in a period where they can exercise three-week factory shutdowns after the sport's summer break was brought forward. This currently runs until the end of April but is expected to be extended amid the uncertain plans surrounding the start of the 2020 season.