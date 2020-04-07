Formula One chief executive Chase Carey takes pay cut as over 200 staff are placed on furlough

Chase Carey has said F1 is fully committed to returning to the track at the earliest opportunity

Formula One chief executive Chase Carey is to take a significant but undisclosed pay cut, with around half of F1's 500 staff placed on furlough.

Formula One's senior management and executives, including managing director of motorsports and technical director Ross Brawn, are to take 20 per cent pay cut for two months.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were the first to take pay cuts

Three F1 teams - Williams, Racing Point and McLaren - have already put sections of their workforce on temporary leave, with each of their drivers taking a pay cut.

F1's teams are officially in a period where they can exercise three-week factory shutdowns after the sport's summer break was brought forward.

That currently runs until the end of April but is expected to be extended amid the uncertain plans surrounding the start of the 2020 season.

The new campaign is currently not scheduled until at least the middle of June owing to the coronavirus pandemic.