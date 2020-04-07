Canadian GP ninth F1 2020 race to be called off due to coronavirus

The Canadian GP has become the ninth 2020 Formula 1 race to be called off, with the season now delayed until late June at the earliest.

The Montreal event, which was scheduled to take place on June 14, has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis - with no new date confirmed.

Promoters for the Grand Prix said the decision had not been taken "lightly or easily" but that they are following the "expert guidance" provided by the authorities.

The French GP on June 28 is now pencilled in as the season-opener.

"We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix over the past few weeks and support them in taking this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

"We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year."

Of the nine races scrapped so far, only two - in Australia and Monaco - have been cancelled altogether, with F1 hopeful of fitting the other seven into their schedule later in the year.

Although what that calendar might look like, and when it will start, is still unknown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What F1 races have been called off?

March 15: Australian GP - Cancelled

March 22: Bahrain GP - Postponed

April 5: Vietnam GP - Postponed

April 19: Chinese GP - Postponed

May 3: Dutch GP - Postponed

May 17: Spanish GP - Postponed

May 31: Monaco GP - Cancelled

June 7: Azerbaijan GP - Postponed

June 14: Canadian GP - Postponed

More to follow.