Haas become fifth F1 team to furlough most British staff

US-owned F1 team Haas have decided to furlough most of their British-based team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are the fifth F1 side to do so, following McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault already furloughing staff, meaning half of the grid has now announced such measures.

Seven of the 10 teams are based in the UK, with champions Mercedes and Red Bull the only two yet to confirm any salary reductions.

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are also believed to have agreed a pay cut, according to the official F1 website.

The team told the F1 website that key personnel will continue to work, but also at a reduced salary. Haas also has staff in the US and Italy.

Under the British government's furlough scheme, employers can claim for 80 per cent of employees' usual monthly wage costs up to £2,500 per month.

F1 teams are currently on a mandatory factory shutdown, brought forward from August in the hope of using the European summer to reschedule some of the postponed races.

The season has yet to start, and Formula One bosses are looking at a range of options, including holding races into the new year if necessary.