Thibaut Courtois joining Charles Leclerc, F1 stars for next Virtual GP

Thibaut Courtois has been confirmed as the latest sporting star who will take on Formula 1 drivers in a Virtual GP, with the Real Madrid goalkeeper set to line up alongside Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris for Sunday's race.

The Virtual F1 Esports championship moves on to China for an online race around the Shanghai circuit this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1, following an action-packed second event 'in' Australia - won by Ferrari driver Leclerc.

Leclerc, along with the five other members of the F1 2020 grid who joined him for that race, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, will all be in action again on Sunday night.

F1 say a "host of other exciting names" will be revealed in the lead-up to the race but Courtois, the Belgium international and former Chelsea No 1, is already a notable addition to a star-studded grid.

Courtois will be partnering Alex Albon at Red Bull, filling in for Max Verstappen and replacing cricketer Ben Stokes who raced in the series on the 2019 F1 game last time out.

"I am really happy to be racing this Sunday in the Virtual GP alongside Alex Albon for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and to be part of the Red Bull Esports family," said Courtois, who has already shown himself as a keen racer in other online events.

"They've shared some tips with me and helped me train over the last few weeks so I'm now really looking forward to the race.

"I love the game, I've faced Alex a few times already on track and racing against other F1 drivers is pretty awesome. Practice over the last few weeks has seen me always around the middle of the grid so I'm hoping to get in to the points!"

Coverage of the Virtual Chinese GP will start at 6pm, two hours earlier than the previous two races, and you can watch live on Sky Sports F1 as well as our YouTube channel.

A short qualifying session will be followed by a 28-lap race, as F1 puts on a virtual series in the absence of real on-track racing.

Drivers confirmed for Sunday's Virtual GP so far

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Thibaut Courtois, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams