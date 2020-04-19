F1 drivers, footballers set for Virtual Chinese GP battle on Sky Sports F1

An eclectic mix of drivers - featuring Formula 1 stars, footballers and Sky F1's Anthony Davidson - will be battling it out in Sunday night's Virtual Chinese GP, the third online race from F1's Esports series.

The bumper grid is packed with seven F1 drivers from the class of 2020, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - winner of the last event - and McLaren's Lando Norris, with coverage starting at 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel.

Alex Albon (Red Bull), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), George Russell and Nicholas Latifi (both Williams) are also returning for another crack at online racing, while Carlos Sainz will be making his F1 Esports debut as he completes McLaren's regular racing line-up alongside Norris.

And a host of other big names are joining the F1 regulars for the event, which will see a short qualifying take place just after 6pm before a 28-lap race around the Shanghai circuit.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile - the top scorer in Italy's Serie A - are representing football, with the pair in action for Red Bull and Toro Rosso (now known as Alpha Tauri) respectively.

They're not the only sporting stars signed up, with golfer Ian Poulter returning for Renault, alongside Guanyu Zhou - the Chinese youngster and winner of the opening Virtual GP 'in' Bahrain.

Louis Deletraz (Haas) and Callum Illot (Ferrari) are two other F2 youngsters on the grid, while Juan Manuel Correa, the American driver who is still recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific Belgian GP accident last August, is driving for Alfa Romeo.

Anthony Davidson is flying the flag for Sky Sports F1, alongside streamer Jimmy Broadbent at Racing Point, while Mercedes - for the third time in a row - have opted for Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, two former F1 drivers, to represent them.

Coverage will begin at 6pm, with Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham part of the presenting team.

Full grid for Virtual Chinese GP

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Thibaut Courtois, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Guanyu Zhou, Renault

Ian Poulter, Renault

Anthony Davidson, Racing Point

Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point

Ciro Immobile, Toro Rosso

Liam Lawson, Toro Rosso

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Juan Manuel Correa, Alfa Romeo

Louis Deletraz, Haas

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams