Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat on Sky F1 Vodcast: Racing, & a guitar solo!

27:26 Don't miss a light-hearted edition of the Vodcast as AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat disucss haircuts, guitars, and racing in the wet Don't miss a light-hearted edition of the Vodcast as AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat disucss haircuts, guitars, and racing in the wet

AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat were the latest guests on the Sky F1 Vodcast, with topics ranging from how they've been spending their time without racing to dealing with the ups and downs at Red Bull.

While the episode also includes a guitar solo from Kvyat!

We have rounded up the best bits:

There's only one place to start...

3:06 Daniil Kvyat reveals his musical talent on the Sky F1 Vodcast as he treats our team and Pierre Gasly to a guitar solo! Daniil Kvyat reveals his musical talent on the Sky F1 Vodcast as he treats our team and Pierre Gasly to a guitar solo!

Kvyat is the first member of Natalie Pinkham's F1 band!

When could we see F1 back?

Although the season is currently stated to start in France on June 28, that race is expected to be the 10th called off due to coronavirus. F1's hopes are to start the season with a behind-closed-door race in Austria the following week, before potentially two races at Silverstone.

"If it we can start the season at the beginning of July that would be amazing," said Gasly. "It seems quite difficult in terms of organisation to make it happen... but if it does happen we can make a decent amount of races until the end of the year."

F1 say they can fit 18 races into the season if it does indeed start in July.

How have Gasly and Kvyat dealt with Red Bull axe?

As well as being AlphaTauri team-mates, Gasly and Kvyat have being dropped from the Red Bull team in common. Gasly was replaced last year by Alex Albon after half a season in the seat, while Max Verstappen took Kvyat's place back in 2016.

But, according to Kvyat, the relationship is still good with the team that continues to back him with the junior outfit.

"Red Bull has been backing my career for a long time now, since karting actually," said the Russian. "It's a long partnership.

"Of course there's no partnership without ups and downs, that's how it goes sometimes. It's always great to get an opportunity to race in F1."

Why driving in the rain is F1's toughest skill

4:22 "It's just blind". Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat discuss last year's chaotic German GP and what it's like racing in torrential rain "It's just blind". Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat discuss last year's chaotic German GP and what it's like racing in torrential rain

"It's just blind. You're just hoping that everyone is doing the same as you, staying flat, and you just try and get your braking point right. It's pure instinct. If there's one car in front of you, you just change your line a bit in order to see something."

And more on the Sky F1 Vodcast!