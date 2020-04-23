Ferrari dismiss F1 quit reports as cost-cap debate rumbles on

Ferrari have insisted that they remain committed to Formula 1 following reports that the sport’s oldest and most successful team could walk away if a proposed budget cap for 2021 was set too low.

The Guardian suggested Ferrari were prepared to quit in a headline, later replaced, over an interview with team boss Mattia Binotto.

But Ferrari have said that Binotto had not mentioned the team leaving F1.

"On the contrary, he said that we would not want to be put in a position of having to look at further options, besides continuing racing in F1, for deploying our racing DNA," a spokeswoman stated.

Binotto had told The Guardian that a drastic budget cut, called for by some teams as they face the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, put at risk hundreds of jobs at their Maranello factory.

"The $145m level is already a new and demanding request compared to what was set out last June," he said.

"It cannot be attained without further significant sacrifices, especially in terms of our human resources."

Binotto to Sky Sports: Ferrari want 'rational' cost-cap

Formula 1 is due to introduce a budget cap of $175m in 2021 but teams are discussing reducing that.

But while Binotto told Sky Sports earlier this month that meetings had been "very positive and constructive", he urged the sport not to make an "emotional" cost-cap decision. Red Bull are also thought to be against a lower limit on spending for teams.

The Italian said that the teams had different characteristics, some privately run while others were part of major manufacturers and were producing and designing parts rather than buying them.

"I think we should avoid being emotional at the moment," Binotto told Craig Slater.

"We know that we will face difficult situations but we need as well to somehow maintain the DNA and the essence of F1, which is competition, and we should not forget that about F1 and motorsport.

"So I think it's important to look at the details but make a rational decision which has been based on considerations and not emotions."