F1 2020 plans being put in place for proposed July season start

Formula 1's plans to potentially start the 2020 season behind closed doors in Europe in July are gathering pace.

So what's the latest in F1?

The season's first scheduled nine events until mid-June have all been postponed or cancelled owing to the coronavirus crisis and global lockdown, with the 10th event - France, scheduled for June 28 - also appearing likely to also be called off.

But F1 chairman Chase Carey said last month that he was hopeful a season of 15-18 races could still be held this year, while motorsports managing director Ross Brawn told Sky Sports F1 that he believed a 19-race season could still he held if the campaign got underway in early July.

F1's officials have been working with teams, the FIA and promoters on different scenarios to start the season in a safe manner, and on controlled grounds, once various permissions have been given from promoters and respective governments.

It is understood that current plans to start the campaign centre on holding a behind-closed-doors double header across consecutive weekends at Austria's Red Bull Ring. The season would then move on to Silverstone for two races without fans on consecutive weekends.

Both venues have publicly stated their willingness to hold more than one event.

As indicated by Brawn to Sky F1, the sport's desire is to continue a season once it is up and running, rather than starting too early and then having to stop.

The intention is believed therefore for the season to then continue on a territory-by-territory basis, with races in Europe followed by events in Asia, The Americas and finally the Middle East.

Further developments are expected this week.

