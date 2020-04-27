Lewis Hamilton 'misses racing every day' but issues message of hope

Lewis Hamilton has said he "misses racing every day" but has expressed hope that society collectively comes out of the coronavirus crisis "as a new us".

The six-time F1 world champion posted an update on social media and said that while he felt the "void" of not competing on the track, he urged people to use the time in lockdown to reflect.

"I miss racing everyday. This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven't started a season," wrote Hamilton.

"When you live and breathe something you love, when it's gone there's definitely a big void. But there's always positives to take from these times.

"Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers."

Hamilton has posted several updates of his training regime in recent weeks as he keeps fit ahead of the eventual start of the F1 season, when he will attempt to win a record-equalling seventh world championship.

F1 has said it plans to begin the season with the Austrian GP on July 5 if the global situation allows, with a target of at least 18 races taking place through December.

"Let's come out of this as a new us, a new reinvigorated you, fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it," he added.

"I hope we all do. #wecandothis #together #oneworld #wewinandwelosetogether."