F1 extends factory shutdowns for teams again amid coronavirus crisis

Formula 1's shutdown period for teams' factories has been extended again - this time by an additional 28 days - as the sport continues to introduce measures amid the coronavirus crisis.

Having originally brought forward and extended F1's usual 14-day shutdown from August, the FIA has agreed to two further extensions with the length of time that teams have to cease F1 performance work at their factories now extended to 63 days.

Each of F1's 10 teams must adhere to the nine-week shutdown over consecutive days until a finishing point in either May or June.

Renault, for instance, have confirmed their shutdown at Enstone will be extended until May 31.

3:21 Speaking on the F1 show, Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok give their thoughts on plans to start the season behind closed doors at the Austrian GP Speaking on the F1 show, Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok give their thoughts on plans to start the season behind closed doors at the Austrian GP

The move comes after F1 announced plans on Monday to target a start to the season at the Austrian GP in July.

Teams, meanwhile, will be permitted to have 10 employees to work remotely on long-term projects after 50 days of the shutdown have been completed with permission from the FIA.

The shutdown period for engine manufacturers has also been extended, from 35 to 49 days.