Ross Brawn, Zak Brown and Kevin Magnussen are guests on The F1 Show

What we know so far: F1 calendar

During his appearance on the Sky F1 Vodcast last month, Brawn exclusively revealed that the 2020 season could start behind closed doors.

That is now confirmed, with plans for F1's season start gathering pace.

Although the first 10 races of the scheduled 2020 calendar have been called off, F1 still hope to stage a "15-18" race season and are "increasingly optimistic" that it will start in Austria on the weekend of July 3-5.

Sky Sports F1 understands those plans centre on holding a behind-closed-doors double-header across consecutive weekends at the Red Bull Ring.

The season would then move on to Silverstone for two races without fans on consecutive weekends, while the Hungarian GP, set for August 2, will also be a behind-closed-doors event if it takes place.

F1 hopes to race in Europe through July, August, and the beginning of September, before heading to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, and then finishing in the Gulf in December.

Brawn, who recently revealed that F1 organisers will set about creating a "biosphere" at race venues by testing every person who enters to contain the threat of COVID-19, will give all the latest updates on the F1 Show.

What we know so far: F1 cost-cap

F1 bosses have been locked in negotiations for several weeks about a cost-cap for 2021 - which was originally set at $175m but will be significantly lowered to help teams financially recover from the coronavirus crisis.

A new proposal could be presented this week - and McLaren boss Brown has been vocal throughout the process.

McLaren have been insistent that the spending limit could be around the $100m mark, an idea which has met opposition from some of the leading teams - namely Ferrari.

Brown recently insisted that the Italian outfit are "living in denial".

