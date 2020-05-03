F1 Virtual GP: Alex Albon wins after race-long Charles Leclerc duel

0:43 Alexander Albon secured his first eSports win after a scintillating battle with Charles Leclerc, who missed out on second place after George Russell beat him to the line in the Netherlands GP Alexander Albon secured his first eSports win after a scintillating battle with Charles Leclerc, who missed out on second place after George Russell beat him to the line in the Netherlands GP

Red Bull's Alex Albon denied Charles Leclerc a Virtual GP hat-trick with a hard-fought maiden win in F1's Esports series after a barnstorming race-long duel with his Ferrari rival.

And a three-second time penalty for exceeding track limits meant Leclerc ultimately slipped to third, with George Russell taking second place for Williams.

But it was a race around the virtual version of Brazil's dramatic Interlagos circuit that was dominated by a gripping and ever-changing wheel-to-wheel battle between Albon and Leclerc, two of F1's rising young front-running stars.

The pair seemingly worked together in the opening laps to build a gap to the rest of the field as they slipstreamed and repeatedly changed positions down the circuit's main straight, before the gloves came off and the duel truly commenced after the pit stops.

Albon, on faster tyres, moved ahead soon after his stop but Leclerc did not give up - despite picking up the penalty for excessive warnings about running wide. The Ferrari briefly nosed back ahead of the Red Bull on several occasions in the closing laps, before Albon took control and seized the victory.

"I was shaking afterwards. I had so much adrenaline in my body - I feel more scared driving a simulator than the real thing! The pressure was unbelievable!" said a thrilled Albon, who was denied a maiden F1 podium in real-life in Brazil last November after a tangle with Lewis Hamilton.

3:29 Charles Leclerc was happy to be racing his fellow F1 drivers again in the Netherlands GP eSports race, with three of the current grid finishing on the podium. Charles Leclerc was happy to be racing his fellow F1 drivers again in the Netherlands GP eSports race, with three of the current grid finishing on the podium.

Leclerc added: "I kept overtaking Alex, I didn't want him to go even knowing that George would come back and cost me the second place.

"It was proper fun."

Meanwhile, in the battle of the England cricketers, Ben Stokes finished 13th with Stuart Broad 17th on his debut in F1's virtual world.

More to follow...