F1 Virtual GP: Charles Leclerc, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Lando Norris on the Interlagos grid

Charles Leclerc will bid for a third consecutive victory in F1's Virtual GP on Sunday evening, as Lando Norris aims for a breakthrough in the series after a starring role in IndyCar's equivalent.

Meanwhile, England cricketing team-mates Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad are the big names competing from elsewhere in the sporting world as the pair go head to head for Red Bull and AlphaTauri respectively.

The fourth instalment of F1's Esports event takes the virtual field to Brazil's Interlagos circuit with the venue that would have staged this weekend's real-life Grand Prix - Zandvoort in the Netherlands - not on the latest F1 video game.

The Virtual GP is live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, along with Sky F1's YouTube page and website, at 6pm.

Stuart Broad has been training hard to beat England team-mate Ben Stokes in Sunday's Virtual Grand Prix.

Leclerc has competed in the last two races and convincingly won both for Ferrari.

Norris, meanwhile, has been in the field for all three Virtual GPs so far but repeated connection problems have meant the 20-year-old has not yet been able to complete the full event yet uninterrupted.

The Esports regular has spent the last two Saturdays racing in IndyCar's iRacing Challenge for McLaren's own team, also live on Sky Sports F1, and won on his debut at the virtual Circuit of the Americas last week.

Norris was on course for a second win in this Saturday's event around the Indianapolis oval but then came across a lapped Simon Pagenaud, last year's Indy 500 victor, with two laps to go on the straight.

The race-costing collision, Pagenaud's actions, and the rights and wrongs of conduct in the virtual racing world have since caused something of an internet storm…

Not what you expect from a champion — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) May 3, 2020

I’ve never quoted myself before but now seems like the perfect time! #indycar @iRacing 🤯🤯 https://t.co/jW81DGn028 — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 2, 2020

This was not how we'd hoped that race would end. 😖 But what a race! An epic show by @LandoNorris and team @ArrowMcLarenSP. 👏#INDYCARChallenge 🇺🇸🧱 pic.twitter.com/pl1d4BiuoR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 2, 2020

Who's racing in the Virtual GP?

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Enzo Fittipaldi, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Ben Stokes, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Jelly, McLaren

Christian Lundgaard, Renault

Petter Solberg, Renault

Stuart Broad, Toro Rosso

Alessio Romagnoli, Toro Rosso

David Schumacher, Racing Point

Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Juan Manuel Correa, Alfa Romeo

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas

Louis Deletraz, Haas

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams