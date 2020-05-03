F1 Virtual GP: Charles Leclerc, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Lando Norris on the Interlagos grid
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 03/05/20 12:52pm
Charles Leclerc will bid for a third consecutive victory in F1's Virtual GP on Sunday evening, as Lando Norris aims for a breakthrough in the series after a starring role in IndyCar's equivalent.
Meanwhile, England cricketing team-mates Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad are the big names competing from elsewhere in the sporting world as the pair go head to head for Red Bull and AlphaTauri respectively.
The fourth instalment of F1's Esports event takes the virtual field to Brazil's Interlagos circuit with the venue that would have staged this weekend's real-life Grand Prix - Zandvoort in the Netherlands - not on the latest F1 video game.
The Virtual GP is live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, along with Sky F1's YouTube page and website, at 6pm.
Leclerc has competed in the last two races and convincingly won both for Ferrari.
Norris, meanwhile, has been in the field for all three Virtual GPs so far but repeated connection problems have meant the 20-year-old has not yet been able to complete the full event yet uninterrupted.
The Esports regular has spent the last two Saturdays racing in IndyCar's iRacing Challenge for McLaren's own team, also live on Sky Sports F1, and won on his debut at the virtual Circuit of the Americas last week.
Norris was on course for a second win in this Saturday's event around the Indianapolis oval but then came across a lapped Simon Pagenaud, last year's Indy 500 victor, with two laps to go on the straight.
The race-costing collision, Pagenaud's actions, and the rights and wrongs of conduct in the virtual racing world have since caused something of an internet storm…
Who's racing in the Virtual GP?
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes
Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Enzo Fittipaldi, Ferrari
Alex Albon, Red Bull
Ben Stokes, Red Bull
Lando Norris, McLaren
Jelly, McLaren
Christian Lundgaard, Renault
Petter Solberg, Renault
Stuart Broad, Toro Rosso
Alessio Romagnoli, Toro Rosso
David Schumacher, Racing Point
Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Juan Manuel Correa, Alfa Romeo
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas
Louis Deletraz, Haas
George Russell, Williams
Nicholas Latifi, Williams