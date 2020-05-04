Lewis Hamilton backed by Captain Tom Moore for F1 titles record

Lewis Hamilton has been emphatically backed to become a record-equalling seven-time F1 world champion - by national treasure Captain Tom Moore!

Moore, a record breaker in his own right after raising an incredible £32.8m for the NHS' fight against the coronavirus, is a long-time Formula 1 fan and underlined his knowledge about the sport and its leading star when speaking on the latest Sky F1 Vodcast.

Hamilton sent Captain Tom a social media message of congratulations for his fundraising efforts and the centenarian said of the Mercedes drivers' attempt to match Michael Schumacher's titles record: "Of course he can! Never let that be a doubt in your mind - of course he will.

"He hasn't finished yet, he's not an old man, he's still a young man. He can keep going for a long time, it just depends on whether the car can keep ahead as they are now.

"But there are other cars who are doing the best to catch up and pass Mercedes."

34:12 Martin Brundle, Damon Hill and Simon Lazenby are joined by Captain Tom Moore to talk about the fundraising hero’s 100th birthday celebrations and his passion for Formula 1. Martin Brundle, Damon Hill and Simon Lazenby are joined by Captain Tom Moore to talk about the fundraising hero’s 100th birthday celebrations and his passion for Formula 1.

One team that Captain Tom hopes will continue to close the gap to F1's six-time champions is McLaren, who his family have a special affiliation for.

"I can remember when McLaren was the winner used to win and win and win," recalls Capt. Tom.

"One day I'm sure it will be the same because McLaren are improving all the time."