Sergio Aguero to race in Virtual GP against Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc

Sergio Aguero is among three football stars who will race against the F1 grid in this weekend's Virtual Spanish GP on Sky Sports, as Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc get set to resume their gripping online rivalry.

Sunday's race, the fifth of F1's eSports championship, is taking place around Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya circuit, and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel at 6pm.

And Albon, the winner of an epic last encounter in Brazil, will have a new team-mate at Red Bull this weekend - Manchester City striker Aguero.

La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will also be represented on the grid, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returning to the series while Barca midfielder Arthur Melo will join Aguero in making his debut.

Six current F1 drivers have been confirmed for the event - Albon, Leclerc, plus Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi - as well as emerging stars and another sporting celebrity.

Golfer Ian Poulter will be racing for Renault, alongside British youngster Max Fewtrell.

Grid for Sunday's Virtual Spanish GP Mercedes Esteban Gutierrez TBC Ferrari Charles Leclerc Antonio Fuoco Red Bull Alex Albon Sergio Aguero McLaren Lando Norris TBC Renault Ian Poulter Max Fewtrell Racing Point David Schumacher TBC AlphaTauri Vitantonio Liuzzi Andrea Pirello Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Haas Arthur Melo Pietro Fittipaldi Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

Time for Leclerc vs Albon, round III?

Leclerc and Albon - who are used to fighting at the top of the grid in F1 for Ferrari and Red Bull - have been locked in race-long battles for victories in both of the previous two Virtual GPs.

Leclerc came out on top 'in' China, while Albon got the better of his rival around Interlagos last weekend in a race that included lead changes on almost every lap.

"I was shaking afterwards," admitted Albon. "I feel more scared driving a simulator than I do the real thing.

"The pressure was unbelievable!"

They're set to go head to head again on Sunday night, while Russell - who completed the podium last weekend - and Norris - who missed out on qualifying at Interlagos - will also hope to be in contention.

As well as the six F1 drivers on the grid, and the young talent such as David Schumacher - the nephew of seven-time F1 champion Michael and son of Ralf - another name that will be familiar for racing fans is Vitantonio Liuizzi.

Liuizzi, formerly of Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Force India, is making his debut in the series.

More to follow.