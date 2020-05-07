Formula 1: Tracks not on original calendar could host 2020 races

Formula 1 have revealed that racing circuits which were not on their original 2020 calendar could host Grands Prix this season.

The campaign is being rescheduled after the opening 10 races were called off due to coronavirus, with the latest plans to hold a 15 to 18-race championship, starting in Austria in early July before moving to Silverstone.

But in a conference call discussing F1's first-quarter earnings, the sport's chairman Chase Carey revealed that negotiations aren't just taking place with circuits on the initial calendar.

"We have been working tirelessly since Australia and we're actively engaged with our promoters in putting together a potential 2020 race calendar," Carey said.

"We have two primary challenges: identifying locations where we can hold the race, and determining how we transport all necessary parties and their equipment to that location for a race.

"We're in discussions with all of our promoters as well some tracks that are not currently on our 2020 calendar to make sure that we explore all options."

A return to Germany - which has just given the green light to a Bundesliga return - has been mooted as an option, as well as possible races in Imola, Portugal and Malaysia.

F1 confirm plan for consecutive races at Austria

Carey also confirmed that F1's plan is to race over consecutive weekends to start the season, adding: "Our goal is to launch the season on the weekend of July 4th and 5th in Austria.

"It is likely that we race the weekend of July 11th and 12th in Austria as well."

Sky Sports F1 understands a similar arrangement is being worked on for Silverstone over the next two weekends.

"We are in the advanced stages of putting together a schedule of additional European races through early September, including races during the traditional August break," said Carey.

"We expect the early part of the calendar to be races without fans but we hope to be able to allow fans to attend in the latter part of the year," he added.

"We are working with the FIA, local authorities and other experts to identify the steps and procedures necessary to safely transport everyone to each race location and to enable those individuals to operate and be housed in a safe and secure manner.

"We feel increasingly positive about the number of locations that will be able, and want, to hold races this year."