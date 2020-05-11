F1 in ongoing government talks over 'biosphere' season start plans

1:58 Craig Slater updates The F1 Show about the latest state of the sport's plans to start the season in July at Austria and then Silverstone Craig Slater updates The F1 Show about the latest state of the sport's plans to start the season in July at Austria and then Silverstone

Formula 1 are in continued discussions with the government regarding its 'biosphere' plans to start the 2020 season in July.

F1 is planning on opening the season under strict and extensive safety conditions with a fan-less double header in Austria on July 5 and July 12, before heading to Silverstone in the UK for a possible further double header at the Northamptonshire track.

The UK government's road map for exiting the lockdown, imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, was published on Monday afternoon.

The document, which states that top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1, also details that "all international arrivals not on a short list of exemptions to self-isolate in their accommodation for fourteen days on arrival into the UK".

The government says more information on regarding the timeframe of these measures will be announced shortly. A "short list of exemptions" will be allowed and be "kept under regular review".

Speaking on The F1 Show, Sky Sports' Craig Slater reported: "My understanding is F1 are in detailed and extensive conversations with the government at the moment.

"Later on this week, probably in a matter of days, we should get more clarity on this situation.

"It doesn't just concern F1, it concerns football as well with European matches to take place, but what we should get over the coming days is a kind of blueprint for elite sports."

Sky F1's Karun Chandhok said of the government's plans: "This is a good sign I guess [about behind-closed-doors sport potentially being allowed from June]. In terms of the quarantine and 14-day lockdown period, we have to see what the situation is in July. That could well change and will change in the next few weeks."

Chandhok added: "They've talked about going to Austria in July and the earliest they were looking to come to Silverstone was later July and possibly doing a double header as rounds three and four of this modified calendar."

Johnny Herbert, meanwhile, is confident F1 will adapt to the neccessary measures and the sport will eventually be able to go racing again.

"Everybody seems to be coming together, which is really refreshing," he said of the F1 paddock.

"Whatever decision is made and whenever the decision is made, we know how organised Formula 1 is and because of that they'll be able to change their plans at the last minute.

"Overall the championship will be as tough as it ever has been, probably a little bit tougher, but at the end of the day everyone wants to go racing."