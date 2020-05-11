Coronavirus: Pro sport in England could resume on June 1

Sport in the United Kingdom will continue to be suspended until at least June 1 but the Premier League could resume behind closed doors

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be able to attend venues until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The government's road map for exiting the lockdown, imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, was published on Monday afternoon, setting out the conditions under which various activities can be safely carried out.

Step two of the road map, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, includes "permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact".

This will only be possible though if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus between now and then, but the document entitled 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy' says that "organisations should plan accordingly".

It is less clear when supporters will be able to return to venues. The document talks about venues such as cinemas and hairdressers reopening in step three - no earlier than July 4 - but states: "Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part.

"Nevertheless the Government will wish to open as many businesses and public places as the data and information at the time allows.

"In order to facilitate the fastest possible reopening of these types of higher-risk businesses and public places, the Government will carefully phase and pilot reopenings to test their ability to adopt the new COVID-19 Secure guidelines.

"The Government will also monitor carefully the effects of reopening other similar establishments elsewhere in the world, as this happens.

"The Government will establish a series of task forces to work closely with stakeholders in these sectors to develop ways in which they can make these businesses and public places COVID-19 Secure."

Page 21 of the document warns opening of venues such as sports stadia "may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections".

4:06 The Sunday Supplement's Andy Dunn says the return of football could offer a temporary distraction for some people during the coronavirus crisis The Sunday Supplement's Andy Dunn says the return of football could offer a temporary distraction for some people during the coronavirus crisis

The Sunday Supplement panel argued in favour of Premier League football returning soon - as safely as possible - for economic and social reasons.

Premier League clubs met on Monday to discuss the next steps for 'Project Restart' and while the panel acknowledged it will be vital to heed medical advice to protect players and their families, they believe there are compelling arguments for the game to resume.