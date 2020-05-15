Silverstone set to hold two races after agreeing F1 terms

Silverstone has agreed terms with Formula 1 to hold two races on consecutive weekends in July and August.

The grands prix will be held on July 26 and August 2. A contract is not yet signed but expected soon, Sky Sports F1 understands.

Silverstone had already confirmed it will run any race behind closed doors to fans and that the events would be subject to government approval and all required safety conditions.

F1 is also within close discussion with the UK government about its logistical and safety plans.

The sport plans to start the season with a similar double header at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on July 5 and July 12.

It will be the first time in history that venues have staged two grands prix in the same season.

The sport is putting in place extensive and rigorous measures to allow the behind-closed doors events and racing to be resumed safely, with F1's motorsports chief Ross Brawn recently telling Sky F1 that it would in effect create a "bubble of isolation" around the sport and travelling personnel.

The season would then break for a week before heading to Silverstone for the first of two events.

