Romain Grosjean provides update on driver talks with F1 chiefs

Haas' Romain Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, says F1's stars are keen to help the sport return to racing as soon as is practical.

With F1 officials working on a July start to the campaign with a double header under strict safety measures and regular testing for COVID-19 in Austria, Haas driver Grosjean told the latest Sky F1 Vodcast that the grid's drivers were in regular contact and had recently been briefed by plans by the sport's officials.

"We have got a WhatsApp group and it has been very active, I must say," said Grosjean of the drivers' body. "A lot of discussions on different subjects.

"We had a call with Formula 1, Chase Carey and Ross [Brawn]. I just couldn't make the call, but I know Alex [Wurz, GPDA chairman] and Sebastian [Vettel, GPDA director] were on it, and then I got the feedback.

"We are trying to be as much as we can involved; trying to help the best we can because to help the teams we need to go racing earlier than later.

"Obviously not doing anything costs money for nothing and if we can go racing then we know what's happening."

With the prospect of a very different type of grand prix weekend awaiting F1 personnel at the Red Bull Ring, with extensive safe logistical measures being in operation, Grosjean added: "Everyone is doing his best. Obviously, it's very difficult to know what the situation is going to be like.

"Taking a lot of measures and trying to make sure that everything is great. But maybe in July the world will be in a much better place and actually we can ease things up a little bit. As I said, the earlier we can go racing the better."

Look out for more from Grosjean in the full Sky F1 Vodcast later on Wednesday afternoon