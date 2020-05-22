F1 teams donate to Starlight charity auction on Monaco GP weekend

The F1 paddock is helping raise money for a charity for seriously ill children by donating coveted items and unique experiences for an auction on what would have been Monaco GP weekend.

The Starlight Children's Foundation and the families it supports have been annual attendees of the Monaco GP over the past decade, giving children unforgettable experiences at F1's most famous race and meeting some of the sport's stars and personalities.

And although the grand prix is not taking place as scheduled this weekend, with a virtual race instead being staged on Sunday, the charity is maintaining the tradition of its association with the event by organising an online auction, with items donated from a number of F1 teams to raise money and awareness for Starlight.

Lots include a Max Verstappen Red Bull race suit from 2019, a race-day experience with Williams, a VIP tour of world champions Mercedes' factory in Brackley, and the chance to drive an F1 car.

All money raised will go to Starlight who continue to support families in and out of hospital, with the aim of preserving childhood through serious illness and treatment.