Formula 1's cost-cutting changes, including budget cap, approved

F1's big and wide-ranging package of cost-cutting measures - headlined by a tighter budget cap - have been approved from 2021 onwards as the sport bids to become more sustantable and competiitve into the future.

Rubber stamped by the World Motor Sport council on Wednesday, F1 will introduce a $145m budget cap from next season and - for the first time - a development handicap system for the more successful teams.

F1 had previously agreed to install the sport's first-ever budget cap from next year with a limit of $175m, as part of a wider package of technical, sporting and financial rule changes designed to improve the spectacle and give more teams a chance of success.

But the coronavirus crisis, which has seen a number of British-based outfits place sections of their staff on furlough and resulted in F1's factory shutdown period being brought forward and extended, has accelerated the need for F1 to slash costs.

The grid's leading teams are currently spending in excess of $200m per season.

