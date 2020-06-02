F1's new race names: Silverstone's 70th Anniversary GP confirmed

1:51 Craig Slater provides a calendar round-up from Silverstone following the news that the Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5. Craig Slater provides a calendar round-up from Silverstone following the news that the Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5.

F1 has confirmed the names that the unprecedented second races in Austria and Great Britain will run under when the delayed 2020 season begins.

Never before in the sport's history has the same circuit hosted two grands prix in the same season - but this year will now see both the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone given that honour as F1 gets up and running in Europe after the coronavirus crisis stopped the season before it had even begun.

So what will the two 'new' races be called?

After the familiar Austrian GP kicks off the season on July 5, the second race at the circuit a week later will be called the Steiermark GP - or the English version of Styria - to signify the region in which the Red Bull Ring is situated.

But there's a special historical allocation for Silverstone and its second race a month later.

A week after the British GP on August 2 - the first time the country's showpiece motorsport event has ever been held this late in the year - Silverstone will stage F1's 70th Anniversary GP on August 9.

Revised opening F1 2020 calendar July 5 Austrian GP Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP Budapest August 2 British GP Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP Monza

The sport is celebrating the milestone during the course of this year and Silverstone staged the first-ever world championship race in 1950.

What does the season start look like?

F1 2020 is now set to begin nearly four months after the originally-scheduled season opener in Australia in March was cancelled.

Now starting with short-haul events in Europe for the first time since 1966, the revised calendar features eight races at six circuits across the space of 10 weeks.

The Austrian double-header will be immediately followed by the Hungarian GP in Budapest, before a second triple header begins a fortnight later when the Silverstone double is followed by a rescheduled Spanish GP.

Belgium and Italy will then run back to back as scheduled on the original 2020 calendar.

F1 has said that "further races will be announced in the coming weeks" with the sport aiming to then move to Eurasia, Asia, the Americas, and finally the Middle East.