Formula 1 2020: European eight-race calendar revealed, July 5 start

The 2020 Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5 with the Austrian GP the first of eight behind-closed-door European races in 10 weeks.

After months of cancellations and postponements, the sport has revealed a bumper provisional calendar to return to track action - and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports F1.

The new schedule features eight races at six circuits, with back-to-back Grands Prix in Austria (July 5, 12) and Silverstone (August 2, 9), while there are also set to be two triple headers.

The other events on the calendar are those in Hungary (July 19), Spain (August 16), Belgium (August 30) and Italy (September 6).

Eight races are the minimum needed for a world championship, although F1 says "further races will be announced in the coming weeks".

1:51 Craig Slater provides a calendar round-up from Silverstone following the news that the Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5. Craig Slater provides a calendar round-up from Silverstone following the news that the Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5.

The second Austrian race will be called the Steiermark GP - the German name for Styria, the region the Red Bull Ring is situated - with the second Silverstone race called the 70th Anniversary GP, in honour of the circuit hosting the championship's inaugural event in 1950.

All races will take place without fans in attendance, while F1 plans to create a 'biosphere' on location with everyone entering the paddock tested for coronavirus regularly and observing social distancing.

Provisional F1 2020 calendar July 5 Spielberg Austria July 12 Spielberg Austria July 19 Budapest Hungary August 2 Silverstone Great Britain August 9 Silverstone Great Britain August 16 Barcelona Spain August 30 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium September 6 Monza Italy

The F1 2020 campaign was due to start in Australia on March 15, but that Grand Prix was called off hours before first practice was due to start amid coronavirus fears - and nine more races have been called off since then.

Instead, the season is set to begin with consecutive races at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, the first on Sunday, July 5, which was Austria's planned race date.

After the second race there, the sport will head 200 miles east to the Hungaroring in Budapest.

2:10 A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races in F1 2020 is unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from Mercedes, says Christian Horner on the F1 Show A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races in F1 2020 is unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from Mercedes, says Christian Horner on the F1 Show

There will be a week off before planned back-to-back races at Silverstone, with F1 expected to be granted a quarantine exemption by the British government, and then a race in Barcelona which was initially set for May.

F1's regular Belgium-Italy double header keeps its planned race dates, with Grands Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza the last races confirmed by the sport so far.

The sport says it has an "expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before the completion of the season in December".

Lewis Hamilton is aiming for a record-equalling seventh championship in 2020.