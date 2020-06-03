F1 quiz: The Sky Sports team go head-to-head to be champion

They spend their lives talking about F1, but how much can our presenters, reporters and pundits remember from the sport's long history? And what are their specialist subjects?

Well, it's time to find out as commentator turned quizmaster David Croft puts 12 fellow members of our on-air team to the test in a series of head-to-head battles in the big Sky F1 Quiz.

Four heat winners, but only one overall champion. So who will it be? Will Simon Lazenby's expert knowledge of furry mammals make the difference? Or what about new-father Jenson Button's grasp of all things babies?

Watch a different heat every day this week before Friday's grand final...

Heat One

Damon Hill vs Rachel Brookes vs Craig Slater

Heat Two

Martin Brundle vs Natalie Pinkham vs Ted Kravitz

Heat Three

Jenson Button vs Karun Chandhok vs Simon Lazenby

Heat Four

Anthony Davidson vs Paul Di Resta vs Johnny Herbert

Watch on Thursday night at 8pm on Sky F1 and online

The Final

Watch on Friday night at 8pm on Sky F1 and online

The Formula 1 season will begin on July 3-5 live on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the first of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with every grand prix live on Sky Sports.