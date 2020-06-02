The Notebook: Ted Kravitz with all the F1 news as return date is set

26:49 Ted Kravitz rounds up all the latest Formula 1 news after the sport confirmed its 2020 season will be starting on July 5 in Austria Ted Kravitz rounds up all the latest Formula 1 news after the sport confirmed its 2020 season will be starting on July 5 in Austria

Formula 1 is on its way back! And what better way to celebrate than with another edition of The Notebook as Ted Kravitz discusses all the news regarding the sport's return next month, and other recent developments.

The Sky F1 reporter kicks off this week's episode with a detailed look at the revised calendar for the 2020 season after F1 confirmed dates for the eight races to kick-off the delayed campaign, starting in Austria on July 5.

Looking ahead to races such as the Steiermark GP and 70th Anniversary GP, Ted reveals what sort of product fans can expect when F1 returns:

Three-day weekends, no press conferences, a shorter grid presentation, and more.

Ted also has his say on the prospect of reverse-grid races after Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky F1 that Mercedes were opposed to the possible 2020 reverse-grid races.

And there's a round-up from the teams, with an in-depth explanation of Williams' financial struggles at the "worst possible time", plus updates on McLaren and Renault's future.

Could Fernando Alonso really be on his way back to F1 with Renault?

Watch The Notebook in full by clicking play on the video above.