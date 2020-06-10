Lewis Hamilton returns to F1 Testing; praises global anti-racism response

Lewis Hamilton has made his first on-track appearance since pre-season testing in February on the second and final day of Mercedes' Silverstone test.

The six-time champion, back in the UK in preparation for the start of the delayed F1 season next month, was reunited with the W09 car he won the 2018 championship with as Mercedes continue to work with F1's new health and safety protocols.

Hamilton has posted passionately in support of the Black Lives Matter movement over the past week and said on Tuesday night he appreciated "the positive steps that have been taken so far" - although there was "still so much change to come" around the world.

"These past few weeks, we've seen the world open its eyes to the realities of racism today. People all over the world have united, and are using their voices and platforms in the fight for racial equality, and against police brutality and white supremacy," wrote the 35-year-old.

Hamilton, who has backed peaceful protests and the removal of racist symbols, added: "More and more, we are seeing people wanting to learn about black history.

"This is only the beginning and there is still so much change to come."

Hamilton back on track ahead of delayed season

As was the case for team-mate Valtteri Bottas on Tuesday, Hamilton is making his first on-track appearance since the final day of pre-season testing on February 29.

Mercedes are using their two-year-old car for the Silverstone test, as they work with F1's new health and safety protocols to combat COVID-19 - which include face masks, social distancing where possible, and hand sanitising.

Hamilton will commence the defence of his world title and begin the search for a record-equalling seventh in Austria on July 3-5, live only on Sky Sports.

