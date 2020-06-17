F1 return: Renault, Racing Point latest teams to return to Testing

Renault and Racing Point have become the latest teams to return to the race track, as the countdown to the start of the delayed 2020 season intensifies.

After world champions Mercedes completed a two-day session with their 2018 cat at Silverstone last week to practice F1's new COVID-secure protocols for when racing resumes at the Austrian GP from July 3, two of their rivals are running similar tests.

Renault are in Austria with their own 2018 challenger at the Red Bull Ring, the venue for 2020's first two races.

Daniel Ricciardo completed 115 laps in their RS18 on Tuesday, with team-mate Esteban Ocon taking over on Wednesday.

It is the first time Ricciardo has driven for the team since his move to McLaren for 2021 was announced last month.

Meanwhile, rivals Racing Point are using their 2020 car at Silverstone for their second permitted day of promotional filming this year. Lance Stroll is carrying out the test in the RP20.

But although Racing Point are running their current car for the first time since an eye-catching pre-season, the regulations around filming days mean they are limited to 100km on track with designated tyres.

Teams running older cars are able to complete unrestricted running.

Seven months after the 2019 campaign concluded, Formula 1 finally gets back racing again from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer races at six venues across Europe have been announced so far, with a further schedule stretching until December expected to be confirmed soon.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates so far July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP - Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP - Budapest August 2 British GP - Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP - Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP - Monza

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

