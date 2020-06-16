The Notebook: Ted Kravitz on F1's 'new normal' and Mercedes' big loss

27:02 In his latest Notebook, Ted discusses all the big Formula 1 topics, including Andy Cowell leaving Mercedes, how different F1 will look once the season starts, Valtteri Bottas' comments, virtual racing and much more In his latest Notebook, Ted discusses all the big Formula 1 topics, including Andy Cowell leaving Mercedes, how different F1 will look once the season starts, Valtteri Bottas' comments, virtual racing and much more

Ted Kravitz rounds up all the big Formula 1 news on the latest edition of The Notebook - which centres on just how different the sport will be on-site, and look on-screen, once the 2020 season starts next month.

The Sky F1 reporter delves into the FIA's lengthy document on F1's return, with updates on how the grid will look before and after the race, social bubbles, an 'isolation hut' and a distanced podium.

There's also reaction to the news that Andy Cowell will be leaving Mercedes next month, and how big a loss the engine chief will be to the world champions.

And what about Valtteri Bottas' intriguing interview with Sky F1 last week, where he insisted Mercedes were not considering Sebastian Vettel as his replacement and that he was in better shape than ever heading into the season?

"If he's going to beat Hamilton, this is his best chance," says Ted.

For all that, and much more, watch The Notebook in full at the top of the article.